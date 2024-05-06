The community sponsorship model has seen families fleeing conflict in Syria successfully resettled in communities in Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion with the help of Croeso community groups set up to support them.

At the moment the group of north Pembrokeshire mums, who have named themselves Cwtch Pals is calling for a community sponsorship scheme to be set up to help those impacted by the conflict in Gaza.

Cwtch Pals currently raises funds to get families with young children out of Gaza and across the border to Egypt.

However, the group wants to be able to offer community sponsorship for these families and others like them and is campaigning to be able to bring some of those it has helped to the UK.

“Our background is in community sponsorship which some of us helped bring into the UK and then spread it in Wales,” said Cwtch Pals co-founder Vicky Moller.

“We have learnt from the Canadian model. The families who have joined us are happy and integrated.”

She said that the group is currently informing Home Office-backed research to shape a scheme for community sponsorship to be allowed from any country in the world -including Palestine.

In the meantime, Cwtch Palls have helped get three families out of Gaza and have just helped raise enough money to get a teenage girl and her eight year old brother out.

£7,000 was needed to get 17-year-old Amani and her brother Yousef safely across the border.

Amani cares for her younger brothers in her family of six. They all wish to leave but the only way at the moment is to pay high fees, so families are prioritising those most in need.

The money to get Yousef and Amani across to Egypt was raised by the Cwtch Pals and their uncle who got out of Palestine five years ago.

“When we have raised enough for the two most in need we will help others in the family,” said Vicky. “This is what we have done with previous families.

“The whole of Amani's family are amazed by so many caring for them, each donation restores hope.”

Last week a researcher working with UK government visited families on Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion sponsored by Cwtch Pals members to move to Wales in 2017 to 2019.

Her research is informing a new scheme for community sponsorship of refugees from any country.

“Of course that does not mean the UK government will adopt it, but we hope they will,” said Vicky.

She added that a debate will take place in Parliament next week on visas for Palestinians asking the government to create a visa scheme that allows Palestinian individuals affected by war, to be allowed into the UK.

For more information on Cwtch Pals visit the group on Facebook or email getfamiliesout at gmail.com or vickymoller at gmail.com.