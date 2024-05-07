A NEW high voltage overhead power line will be installed at a National Grid compound in Chepstow.
The electricity distribution firm intends running the line that carries 11,000 vaults from the Newhouse Farm Industrial Estate to its compound nearby.
Planning permission isn’t required, as there is an excemption for overhead lines, but the firm has consulted Monmouthshire County Council which has confirmed it has no objection.
