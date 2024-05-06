AN "EMERGENCY" protest is being held this evening to alter the course of the situation in the Middle East.
Supporters of the Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign will be taking to the streets of Cardiff to protest further escalations in Israel - Palestine.
The campaign group has said via their social media channels: "Israel is about to invade Rafah, leaving 1.5 million displaced Palestinians with no where else to go.
"There is only one way to describe this: GENOCIDE!"
The protest is set to be held on Queen Street in Cardiff at 6pm on Monday, May 6, 2024, at the Aneurin Bevan statue.
Protests have been ongoing for almost seven months over the continued escalation since October 7.
The Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign added: "If we do not speak up now, when will we?"
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here