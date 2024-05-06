Supporters of the Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign will be taking to the streets of Cardiff to protest further escalations in Israel - Palestine.

The campaign group has said via their social media channels: "Israel is about to invade Rafah, leaving 1.5 million displaced Palestinians with no where else to go.

The Hands off Rafah protest is to be held later this evening (Monday, May 6) (Image: Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign)

"There is only one way to describe this: GENOCIDE!"

The protest is set to be held on Queen Street in Cardiff at 6pm on Monday, May 6, 2024, at the Aneurin Bevan statue.

Protests have been ongoing for almost seven months over the continued escalation since October 7.

The Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign added: "If we do not speak up now, when will we?"