FOLLOWING a season-long partnership, a local bus operator is giving all season ticket holders the chance to travel for free to home games.
A spokesperson for Newport Bus said (via X, formerly Twitter): "As per our 2023/2024 season long partnership with @dragonsrugby, we offer FREE transport to all season ticket holders for all home games!"
This Friday, the Dragons take on DHL Stormers at Rodney Parade, so make sure you plan your bus journey there!🚌 pic.twitter.com/GtVGwdUSPt
The Dragons are set to take on the DHL Stormers at Rodney Parade on Friday, May 10, with kick off at 7.35pm.
🐉 𝙂𝘼𝙈𝙀𝙒𝙀𝙀𝙆 | Join us under the lights 💥 this Friday night for our final home 🏡 game of the season! 🔥💪— Dragons RFC (@dragonsrugby) May 6, 2024
🆚 @THESTORMERS ⛈️
🏟️ Rodney Parade
🏆 @URCOfficial
⌚️ 19:35 KO
🤳 #DRAvSTO
🎟️ https://t.co/uV4ltiGflh#WeAreGwentRugby pic.twitter.com/IjfbKbVakg
