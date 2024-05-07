FOLLOWING a season-long partnership, a local bus operator is giving all season ticket holders the chance to travel for free to home games.

Bus operator, Newport Bus, is giving all season ticket holders the chance to travel to Dragons Rugby FC home games, for free.

A spokesperson for Newport Bus said (via X, formerly Twitter): "As per our 2023/2024 season long partnership with @dragonsrugby, we offer FREE transport to all season ticket holders for all home games!"

The Dragons are set to take on the DHL Stormers at Rodney Parade on Friday, May 10, with kick off at 7.35pm.