Police are investigating an incident which took place on Saturday, May 4, in Cardiff, after a 'threatening' phone call was made to the New Theatre premises.

The New Theatre, located on Park Place, was evacuated shortly after the live performance for 'In The Night Garden' took place after 10am due to reports "of a threatening phone call."

South Wales Police have confirmed: "We were called to New Theatre, Cardiff on Saturday May 4 following reports of a threatening phone call having been made to the premises.

"Officers conducted a thorough search of the premises.

"No items of concern were found."

The 'In The Night Garden' performance team have been touring around the UK to bring "your favourite characters beautifully brought to life with full-size costumes, magical puppets, and enchanting music."

The South Wales Police force said that "a full evacuation of the theatre took place" on Saturday.

They added: "The threat is considered to be a malicious hoax" but that their "investigation is ongoing."

New Theatre in Cardiff has been contacted for a statement.