The pictures show a car which turned upside down following a crash outside St. John The Baptist Church in Risca Road in Newport .

A local source at the scene of the crash on Friday, May 3, said the incident happened "late Friday night just after 11pm".

Car flipped upside down on Saturday, May 4 (Image: Newsquest)

They added: "Silver car hit the parked white car.

"Fortunately no one was inside the parked car and the driver of the rolled car was pulled from the wrecked vehicle by a motorist following behind and another driver parked on the opposite side of the road helped.

"Police, paramedic and firefighters arrived quickly on scene."

Car flipped upside down on Saturday, May 4 with another car on the pavement (Image: Newsquest)

In the photos, a silver car can be seen upside down, sideways on the road, with a white car behind which is on the pavement.

Several emergency service vehicles can be seen in the photos, with two people with 'FIRE' jackets attempting to turn the car back on the wheels.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on Risca Road, Newport, at around 11.15pm on Friday 3 May.

Members of emergency services on Risca Road outside of St. John The Baptist Church with the car that is flipped upside down (Image: Newsquest)

"Officers attended, along with personnel from the fire and rescue and ambulance services.

"A car was in collision with a parked vehicle.

"The road was closed for a short time.

"A 44-year-old man from the Newport area was taken to hospital to treatment.

Silver car flipped upside down with damage on white car which is on the pavement. (Image: Newsquest)

"He was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle when his alcohol level was above the legal limit.

"The man was charged with the offence to appear before Newport Magistrates’ Court on Monday 20 May."

A spokesperson for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "This incident was a road traffic collision involving two cars – one of which had rolled and caught fire.

Two people from the fire service attempting to flip the car upside down (Image: Newsquest)

"One adult male was conveyed to hospital by police for precautionary checks.

"Fire crews were unable to isolate the battery of the vehicle due to the location.

"The incident was handed over to the police."

The Welsh Ambulance Service have been contacted for a further statement.