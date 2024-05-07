A PROTECTED tree in the garden of a children’s nursery can be felled due to the potential risk of it falling. 

The beech tree in the garden of Poppies Nursery, at Maesderwen House, Pontymoile, Pontypool will be cut down to ground level due to a fungus infection. 

Torfaen Borough Council’s planning department has given its approval, despite there being a tree protection order in place, on condition a like for like replacement is planted. 

The council’s arboricultural officer said they had no objections “due to the decay highlighted” in a report and “the high risk to the children playing in close proximity”. 