The beech tree in the garden of Poppies Nursery, at Maesderwen House, Pontymoile, Pontypool will be cut down to ground level due to a fungus infection.

Torfaen Borough Council’s planning department has given its approval, despite there being a tree protection order in place, on condition a like for like replacement is planted.

The council’s arboricultural officer said they had no objections “due to the decay highlighted” in a report and “the high risk to the children playing in close proximity”.