The Lighthouse Multi Agency Substance Misuse Centre is based on the first and second floor of a modern building, thought to have been built in the 1990s, in George Street which is in the Pontypool conservation area.

It had asked Torfaen Borough Council for permission to replace the brown timber windows it said are showing signs of deterioration with modern UPVC.

The council gave the go-ahead after its conservation officer said the modern building makes only a “limited contribution to the overall special character” of the conservation area and the new windows “retain the same form and proportion” as those already in place.

The replacement windows will be grant funded by the Welsh Government.