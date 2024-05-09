The Threepenny Bit Community Centre in Greenmeadow Cwmbran has asked that the land be changed from public open space and that it can put up a two metre high green mesh fence.

Torfaen Borough Council planners said the land “has little merit as open space” as it is bound by the rear of the community centre, existing fencing, and the Dowlais Brook” and the footpath was previously realigned to provide a more direct,safer route, along the boundary, to the homes on Byways.

Planning officer Tom Braithwaite said: “Therefore, there is no concerns about the loss of a small, now unnecessary section of footpath.”

He also said the seating area would enhance the community facility.