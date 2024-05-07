From Sunday, June 2, 2024, passengers will be able to catch trains later into the night as 'delivery of the South Wales Metro' moves closer.

Colin Lea, planning and performance director at Transport for Wales, said: “This change will deliver a host of benefits to customers across our Core Valley Routes.

Transport for Wales changes to Rhymney line rail services (Image: Transport for Wales)

“We’re making the change now so people can get some of those benefits early before we start introducing electric trains on these routes with an even more frequent service and faster journey times.

“The key message is to check before you travel if you use our valley line services.”

Train services will increase going to and from Cardiff, Pontypridd, Caerphilly, Aberdare, Bargoed, Barry and Barry Island.

Train services will change in a few weeks in certain parts of South Wales (Image: Newsquest)

Hefin David, MS for Caerphilly, said: “I am delighted to hear this news.

"Trains are something I have been working on since I was first elected in 2016 and it is brilliant to see the improvement and progress being made by Transport for Wales, with support from the Welsh Government.

"Train services are something I can categorically say have vastly improved and services will only continue to further improve over time, as we see the completion of the South Wales Metro system by 2025. I will continue to work with TfW on this."

The cabinet secretary for north Wales and transport, Ken Skates, said: “This is an important step on the journey to deliver the South Wales Metro.

“The new timetable will mean more frequent journeys for passengers – improving connectivity, connecting people and creating opportunity.”

The changes include:

Increase from 6 to 8 trains per hour between Cardiff and Pontypridd, with all 8 calling at Treforrest Estate

Increase from 4 to 6 trains per hour between Caerphilly and Cardiff

Increase from 1 to 2 trains per hour between Rhymney and Cardiff

More frequent evening services between Cardiff and Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr

A Sunday service on the Cardiff City line for the first time

A new service from Pontypridd through to Cardiff Bay, without the need to change at Queen Street

Passengers are told to check the timetables for these lines before travelling.