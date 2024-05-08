The chain recently relocated from its store at 7 Gwent Square, near the bus station in the town’s shopping centre, to the former Barclays Bank building nearby.

As a result Cwmbran Centre owners, L&C Investments, asked for the planning permission for the former Greggs to be changed from a retail bakery to A3 use which includes food and drink and covers a range of uses from cafes to pubs.

The application was made to improve the marketing of the property with no end user in place.

Torfaen Borough Council planning officer Simon Pritchard said the application could be approved as the percentage of non retail units along the frontage of Gwent Square wouldn’t exceed 50 per cent and there wouldn’t be a harmful impact due to its location in the town centre.