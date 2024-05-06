South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Emergency services attend incident which local source claims was 'acid attack'

Live

'Acid attack' near Ringland Circle Cot Farm Close Newport

Crime
Emergency
Health
Newport
By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • Emergency services were at the scene of an incident near Ringland Circle earlier today (Monday, May 6)
  • Local sources have said this could be an "acid attack".

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos