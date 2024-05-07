Rush hour traffic delays on the M4 during return to work

- Traffic delays building on M4 during rush hour
- Delays of five minutes and increasing are being reported eastbound between J28 and J26
- Roads are expected to be busy as people return to work after the bank holiday
Live
