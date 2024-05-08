Creo Medical Group plc is among 10 Welsh businesses rewarded by His Majesty The King this year for their outstanding achievements in innovation

Celebrating the 58th year of the Awards, these companies are celebrated for their contributions in growing the UK's economy.

They create opportunities, support people into work, develop new innovations, and export Britain's finest to the world.

Other enterprises from Swansea, Wrexham, and Corwen were also acknowledged alongside Creo Medical Group.

This year’s King’s Awards for Enterprise is an assembly of the nation's best companies.

The winners this year include Chester's Cokebusters, Bylchau's Limb-art, Nodor International from Bridgend, Corwen’s Ruth Lee, Chirk’s Archwood, Concrete Canvas Group from Talbot Green, Swansea’s Bionema Group, Tension Control Bolts from Wrexham, and Haverfordwest’s FRIO UK.

UK Government's minister for enterprise Kevin Hollinrake said: "I congratulate the incredible Welsh businesses who have received a King’s Awards for Enterprise this year.

"Businesses like Cokebusters who exemplify innovation and business growth, and Creo Medical Group who are exporting lifesaving technology across the globe truly inspire confidence in British enterprise."

Creo Medical Group is a growing medical technology company that has developed several innovative surgical instruments.

One of their notable contributions is CROMA, an advanced energy electrosurgical platform and a range of miniaturised devices for minimally invasive procedures.

CEO of Creo Medical Group plc, Craig Gulliford, said: "We are delighted to receive this award from His Majesty The King in recognition of our team’s outstanding work, dedication and achievements towards innovation in healthcare.

"Innovation has always been at the heart of Creo, and the increasing adoption of our pioneering technology by clinicians around of the world, reflects the significant benefits that innovation can bring to both patients and healthcare systems."

The King’s Awards for Enterprise were formerly named The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise but was renamed last year.

More than 7,000 companies have been honoured since its inception in 1965.

David TC Davies, Welsh secretary, praised the awardees saying: "I’m absolutely delighted to hear about the success of these businesses in Wales and it’s brilliant that their hard work has been recognised.

"I’d like to congratulate the winners and thank them for the contribution they make towards growing the Welsh economy, creating jobs and spreading prosperity."

His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenants will be presenting the Awards to businesses across the country throughout the year.

Winning businesses have passed a rigorous evaluation process, judged by a panel of experts from industry, academia, the voluntary sector and senior officials in Whitehall.

Every year, The King’s Awards for Enterprise recipients are recommended by the Prime Minister.