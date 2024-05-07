Gareth Jasons, 44, had last been seen on April 30 at around 8am in Palmyra Place in Newport city centre.

He is known to frequent the city centre, Pill and Bettws areas.

In an update today the force announced that the 44-year-old had been found and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Gareth Jasons, 44, who had been reported as missing, has now been found.

"Thanks for sharing our appeal."