#1 Blessed CBD – The Best Overall CBD Gummies in the UK

Blessed CBD gets the nod for the best CBD gummies available in the UK. These delicious edibles feature formulation with CBD isolate containing pure cannabidiol and no THC. The CO2 extraction ensures no contaminants, and Blessed CBD products are NSF-certified, with COAs on the site for every batch.

These CBD gummies contain 25mg of CBD cannabinoids each (750mg in the bottle), making them a good choice for beginners and experienced users alike. You get 30 servings per bottle, and the price is great, with discounts for members and savings when you order a two-pack deal. The tropical mix flavor is great, giving you a sweet surprise with every gummy.

Pros

·Good balanced potency per gummy.

·Excellent flavor.

·Great pricing, with discounts for members and bundle deals.

·NSF-certified.

Cons

·Only one strength is available.

·No options for single flavors.

#2 Vibes CBD – The Best CBD Gummies in the UK Runner-Up

Vibes gets our award for the runner up in this review. The brand offers a fruit mix of gummies with an updated formula, and excellent flavour. There’s 25mg of CBD isolate in each gummy and 500mg total in the can. You get 20 gummies per tin, and it’s completely THC-free.

Vibes uses third-party labs for testing its CBD, so you know it’s premium quality, and you can sign up for the mailing list to save 10% on your order. Like Blessed, these gummies are a good choice for beginners and experienced users, but they lack in the quantity department, giving you 30% fewer gummies per can. However, it’s still a great deal.

Pros

·Improved & refined formula.

·Great flavors and mixed variety per can.

·Decent pricing.

·Good choice for experienced users and beginners.

Cons

·Limited strength for experienced users.

·No single flavor options.

#3 Supreme CBD – The Best Dosage Range for CBD Gummies in the UK

Supreme CBD has a great range, with options for gummy bears and cubes. The dosage measures between 16mg to 25mg per gummy, with the strawberries being the most potent option. It’s a good brand for beginners, but experienced users might find it a bit lacking in potency for most of the products.

The flavor range is good, but there’s no option for mixed fruit flavors, so you might get a bit tired eating out of the same bag every day. Supreme uses CBD isolate in their edibles, and every batch is tested by third-party labs for purity and efficacy.

Pros

·Good flavor range.

·Best choice for beginners.

·Cubes, gummy bears, and strawberries available.

·Varying potency range.

Cons

·Not a great choice for experienced users.

·Single-flavor options might get a bit tiring on your tastebuds.

·Small servings per bag.

#4 Just CBD – The Widest Selection of CBD Gummies in the UK

Just CBD products are great value for money, and they have a great selection of gummy edibles including sour worms, peach rings, mixed berry CBD gummies, and more. You can choose your jar size, ranging from 3,000mg to 250mg, and pricing is a bit to the higher end of the scale, but it’s still good value.

Just CBD uses THC-free CBD isolate in its gummies, and the selection of gummy styles is the standout feature of this brand. You have options for gummies ranging from 8mg to 31mg potency in each edible.

Pros

·Great selection of gummy products.

·Plenty of good customer reviews.

·Good range of strength options.

Cons

·Imported brand.

·Slightly expensive.

#5 Reakiro – The Best High-Strength CBD Gummies in the UK

Reakiro doesn’t play around with their gummy range. This brand offers dosages of up to 50mg per gummy, making them the highest-strength option in this review and a good choice for experienced CBD users.

They also offer full-spectrum CBD, so you might want to avoid this brand if you’re looking for a THC-free option. The prices are a bit steep, and the flavor range is limited, with cherry, orange, and apple & Lemon.

Pros

·Best choice for experienced users.

·Options from 10mg to 50mg per edible.

Cons

·Limited flavor range.

·Full-spectrum CBD is not suitable for people who want to avoid THC.

·A bit pricey.

#6 CBDfx – The Best Imported Range of CBD Gummies in the UK

CBDfx is a premium US Colorado brand available in the UK, with a great range of gummies. However, they use full-spectrum CBD, so there’s trace THC in the edibles. The brand also has higher-THC cannabis options, but those aren’t available in the UK. CBDfx has a great reputation, and good customer reviews.

CBDfx CBD products feature gummies ranging in potency up to 6,000mg per jar, making them more suitable for the experienced user. The biggest drawback is the gummy texture, and they’re more chewy than other options.

Pros

·Imported brand with a good reputation.

·Suitable for experienced users.

Cons

·Gummy texture and mouthfeel are a little off-putting.

·No THC-free options.

#7 Edens Gate – The Best Mid-Strength Range of CBD Gummies in the UK

Edens Gate is another premium UK brand offering excellent high-quality CBD edibles. You get multi-flavor jars with gummy bear edibles that are soft and sweet for an excellent mouthfeel. Dosage options range from 100mg to 1,800mg per jar.

However, the company frequently sells out of the most popular options and takes a few weeks to restock its supply, so keep checking back for availability.

Pros

·Good choice for beginner to intermediate users.

·Multi-flavor bottles.

Cons

·Lacking a high-strength option.

·Problems with the availability of some products.

#8 CBDiablo – The Best Vegan-Friendly Range of CBD Gummies in the UK

CBDiablo is our top choice for candy-style, gluten-free, non-GMO CBD edibles suitable for the vegan-friendly lifestyle. There’s a limited range, with options for 5-piece and 30-piece bags.

There’s only one flavor which is a bit limiting, and the 10mg strength makes them great for beginners, but not the best choice for experienced users.

Pros

·Vegan-friendly.

·Great gummy mouthfeel.

Cons

·No high-strength options.

·Expensive for smaller bag sizes.

·Limited flavor range.

#9 Provacan – The Best CBD Gummies in the UK for Beginners

If you’re a beginner looking to dabble in CBD gummies, Provocan has you covered. It offers CBD gummies in 10mg strength, with 50-unit and 100-unit bag options. The gummies are bursting with flavor and have a great mouthfeel.

However, Provocan is a premium brand, and the gummies are a little pricey, considering the milligram strength available. Experienced users should avoid this option and go with something stronger.

Pros

·Great choice for beginners.

·Premium brand.

Cons

·Expensive.

·Limited flavor range.

·Not suitable for experienced users.

#10 Bristol CBD – The Best Premium Vegan Edible Range in the UK

If you’re looking for a high-end vegan-friendly gummy, try Bristol CBD. This company has a great reputation, and its gummies come in a delicious cherry flavor with 25mg of CBD isolate in every edible.

Bristol CBD uses organic ingredients, and there are potential benefits to being environmentally friendly and cruelty-free, which should be considered when choosing these gummies. We wish they had more flavor options.

Pros

·Good strength per gummy.

·Vegan-friendly.

·Premium ingredients.

Cons

·Limited flavor options.

·Pricey.

What We Considered When Assessing the Best CBD Gummy Brands

Understanding CBD Oil – Broad Spectrum CBD Vs. Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies

Full-spectrum CBD gummies feature some residual THC, usually under 0.3% in the formula. Broad-spectrum CBD products and CBD isolate gummies from the hemp plant don’t contain any THC at all. However, all three forms of CBD contain cannabidiol cannabinoids.

Full-spectrum gummies provide an “entourage effect” that’s more holistic, while broad-spectrum CBD gummies from hemp extract or cornbread hemp extract don’t have the same effect on users. It’s a very different experience from gummy bears made with cannabis.

Flavors & Range

Most CBD edibles contain trace amounts of terpenes combined with a berry flavor or other natural flavors like watermelon. Some might even contain additional ingredients like turmeric to remove inflammation in the digestive system. Look for gummies with natural ingredients and avoid products with corn syrup used in the flavoring.

Strength & Effect

Full spectrum CBD gummies offer you the best wellness effects from the cannabis plant, interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS) for the desired effects. The amount of CBD in the formulation determines the effect as the CBD interacts with the CBD receptors in the ECS.

Beginners should pay attention to the amount of CBD in the gummies and choose a lower dose to start. Look at the product description for the mg of CBD in the gummy. Optimizing your dose of CBD to your tolerance is the best way to have a pleasant experience.

Third-Party Tested CBD

Your gummy brand should offer third-party lab testing and lab reports on the gummies for concentrations of CBD. The third-party lab tests the CBD used in the gummy formulation for heavy metals, pesticides, and contaminants to ensure you get a safe and effective product. The certificate of analysis (COA) shows if the gummies are THC-free and the type of extraction method. The FDA doesn’t regulate the market, so COAs are important to ensure product safety.

Price & Value

Look for products offering a money-back guarantee. These brands are willing to stake their reputation on your user experience. Some products cost more than others, so choose wisely and get a balance between price and efficacy when selecting your gummies.

Reputation & Customer Reviews

What are people saying about their experience with the brand? Check out Google reviews and what people are saying on social media to get an idea of the quality of the gummies and the benefits of the user experience.

The Benefits of CBD Gummies, The Effects of CBD Gummies & Side Effects

CBD gummies are a safe wellness product. They can assist with pain relief from chronic pain symptoms (Although, there is no medical evidence showing this wellness effect, see our disclaimer later in this buyer’s guide).

Some users might experience minor side effects like drowsiness or dry mouth, but the benefits of CBD gummies far outweigh the cons. If you’re using any medication, consult your healthcare professional before ordering CBD gummies.

THC Vs. CBD Edibles – What’s the Difference?





THC edibles contain the psychoactive substance THC, while CBD gummies will only contain up to 0.3% THC. THC gummies make you feel high, while CBD gummies don’t have a psychoactive effect. CBD gummies are more for wellness and well-being, and THC gummies are a recreational drug.

Wrapping Up – A Quick Disclaimer on CBD Health Benefits

CBD gummies are a tasty treat and a great way to improve your sleep quality and reduce stress. However, it’s important to note that there is no medical evidence surrounding these claims. That said, there’s plenty of anecdotal reports from users saying how using these gummies changed their lives. Give it a try yourself and buy CBD gummies from one of the brands on our top 10 list.

The 10 Best CBD Gummies in the UK – FAQs

Q: Why choose CBD gummies over oils or tinctures?

A: There are plenty of CBD products on the market. Top brands use CBD isolate in CBD edibles, tinctures, and CBD capsules, ensuring you get the purest form of cannabidiol. There are different types of CBD, and high-quality CBD products contain full-spectrum CBD to achieve the best results.

Q: What experience can I expect from eating CBD gummies?

A: The cannabinoids in the cannabidiol found in CBD gummies will soothe your nervous system. The effects of CBD gummies improve your well-being and lower the stress response (see our disclaimer surrounding wellness and CBD). Most first-time CBD gummy users will get a similar experience to using creams and other topical or vape pens. There’s no psychoactive effect, just a calming feeling that washes over you. Most organic CBD gummy brands are gluten-free and suitable for vegans, but that’s not the case with all of them, so check the label before buying.

Q: Do CBD gummies get me high? Can I use them if I’m part of a sports drug-testing program?

A: No. CBD gummies contain less than 0.3% THC, so they won’t get you high. The FDA and USDA recognize them as supplements. While they feature cannabis in the formulation, there’s no THC and no risk of feeling high for CBD users.

Q: Do CBD gummies have an herbal flavor, or will I taste traces of plant material?

A: CBD gummies feature pure CBD extract and CBD oil as the base ingredient in the formula. However, leading CBD brands filter the plant material out of the extract and the terpenes, leaving behind pure CBD and nothing else. The gummies in this review are sweet and satisfying, with no earthy taste.

Your Trusted Guide to the Best CBD Gummies of 2024 - With NutraHolistics and Nathalia Hoedjes: NutraHolistics, a renowned Dutch wellness retailer, and expert tester Nathalia Hoedjes, bring you a detailed buyer's guide to the best CBD gummies. We provide critical information about the concentration, ingredients, and the sourcing of each product, alongside third-party test results. While we may earn commissions for purchases, our reviews are strictly neutral. Consulting a healthcare professional about CBD is advised.