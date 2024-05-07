A MAN FROM MONMOUTH who had been reported missing has been found.
Graham Selwyn, 76, had been reported missing from his home after not being seen since 8.30pm on Monday, May 6.
He was last seen wearing a grey/blue coloured thick shirt with black trousers and black trainers and was described as 6 ft 2 tall of slim build, with grey hair.
He was known to frequent Monmouth town centre, Cinderford Football Club and Lightmoor Pool.
He was found around 9.15am on Tuesday, May 7 after a desperate search as police had been growing concerned for his welfare.
Gwent Police shared the news on social media and thanked the public for their assistance with the appeal.
Graham Selwyn, 76, who had been reported as missing to police has now been found.— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) May 7, 2024
Thanks for sharing our appeal 👏 pic.twitter.com/oTpNkEJJje
