Graham Selwyn, 76, had been reported missing from his home after not being seen since 8.30pm on Monday, May 6.

He was last seen wearing a grey/blue coloured thick shirt with black trousers and black trainers and was described as 6 ft 2 tall of slim build, with grey hair.

He was known to frequent Monmouth town centre, Cinderford Football Club and Lightmoor Pool.

He was found around 9.15am on Tuesday, May 7 after a desperate search as police had been growing concerned for his welfare.

Gwent Police shared the news on social media and thanked the public for their assistance with the appeal.