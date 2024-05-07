Gwent Police attended reports of a fire at an address for a social club in Church Street, Tredegar at around 2.20am on Sunday, May 5, along with members of the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

The road was closed from 2.45am until late afternoon.

Numerous eyewitnesses reported "horrendous explosions" and said that the situation looked very bad.

A man was arrested on suspicion of arson later that afternoon, and has since been released on conditional bail while the police continue their ongoing enquiries.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400145284.

The full official statement from Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a fire at an address in Church Street, Tredegar, at around 2.20am on Sunday 5 May.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

"There were no reports of any injuries.

"A man from the Blaenau Gwent area was arrested on suspicion of arson.

"He has since been released on conditional bail as our enquiries continue.

"If you have any information that could help our investigation, including CCTV or dashcam footage, then call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400145284.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with details."