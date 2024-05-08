Collette Tunney, 52, and Benjamin Germain, 32, from Newport deny wounding Ryan Mayes with intent on April 6.

The defendants have also pleaded not guilty to wounding him, possession of an offensive weapon – a hammer – in public on Price Close and causing criminal damage to a black Volkswagen Golf belonging to Kerry Evans on the same date.

Tunney and Germain, both of Edmundsbury Road, Duffryn are due to go on trial on September 23.

The case is expected to last between four and five days.

They were granted conditional bail after appearing before Judge Eugene Egan at Newport Crown Court.