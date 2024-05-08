A COUPLE in Cwmbran have opened a deli named after their son alongside an ice cream shack offering “mouth-watering” summer delights.
Shauna Richards and Daniel Laws opened Tommys Café in Llantarnam Road on Sunday, November 27 2022 and since then the business has gone from strength to strength.
Earlier this year the café was granted an alcohol licence allowing people to sit down with a nice glass of wine whilst enjoying their home-made food.
Now the hugely popular café opened a takeaway deli on April 30, the perfect option for fast on the go lunch.
Shauna Richards said: “Opening day was a very success day, we are so grateful to everyone that came down and supported our small business once again.
“The deli is located on the side of Tommys Café and is open Monday - Saturday from 10:00am - 2:00pm.
“We opened the deli to provide customers with a takeaway service which is ideal for people who are on the go and those interested in healthy eating.”
Deli by Tommys offers a range of rolls, sandwiches, salads, panini’s, cakes, shakes alongside their delightful ice cream counter which opened last year.
The ice cream counter displays nine flavours of gelato, mouth-watering specials are available also such as banana splits, hot fudge Sundays and many more with a Tommy's twist.
The café, located opposite the What! Store, serves a variety of breakfasts and their lunch menu is available after 1pm.
Visitors can expect to find pancake sharing platters, French toast, handmade burgers, freshly squeezed orange juice and barista coffees in the café.
Tommy's Café also serve breakfast and cater for vegan and vegetarians - Gluten free and children's menus are also available.
