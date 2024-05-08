EVELYN THOMAS, 19, of Edlogan Way, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis and driving without insurance on April 10.

CONNOR STONE, 27, of no fixed abode, Caerphilly must pay £125 in costs and a fine after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence in Blackwood on March 16.

ASHLEY WILLIAMS, 26, of Chaffinch Way, Duffryn, Newport must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to causing criminal damage to the rear windscreen of a motor vehicle on April 1.

CHRISTOPHER HILL, 35, of Betjeman Avenue, Caldicot was jailed for 14 days after he admitted stealing steaks worth £100 from a shop in the town on March 6.

He was ordered to pay compensation.

LEON MARK TREZISE, 39, of Linden Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months after he was found guilty following a trial of being in charge of a motor vehicle when his alcohol level was above the limit on Acacia Road on August 10, 2023.

He must pay £930 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANTOINETTE REBECCA DINHAM, 44, of Tillery Road, Abertillery must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 68mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 28 and Junction 27 on October 3, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

RICHARD DRAKE, 41, of Cedar Road, Trinant, Caerphilly must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted speeding at 49mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way, Newport on July 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

ELLA CLEARY, 40, of Queensway, Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale must pay £165 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A472 in Pontypool on October 3, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MODESTAS CECKAUSKAS, 24, of Lambert Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GRIGORIU DAN, 25, of Mill Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on October 3, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARK DAVIES, 56, of Dan Y Graig Road, Risca must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 2, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.