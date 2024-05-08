Pillmawr Road in Newport was closed for a short period from around 10.30pm on Saturday, May 4.

Police confirmed the crash involved a pedestrian and a car, which failed to stop.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital for further treatment, although his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The full statement said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on Pillmawr Road, Newport, at around 10.35pm on Saturday 4 May.

"Officers attended, along with support from the National Police Air Service (NPAS), and personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"The collision involved a car and a pedestrian.

"The road was closed for a short time.

"A man in his 30s was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The car, believed to be a red Volvo V60, failed to stop.

"Enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact us by calling 101 and quoting log reference 2400145080.

"Alternatively, you can send us a direct message on social media or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."