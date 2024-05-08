Held in Cardiff and Gloucester from April 22 to 24, members of the UK’s domestic and international search and rescue teams congregated for specialised training.

Usual deployments of these teams occur in response to natural disasters or acts of terrorism.

The dogs are able to detect human life (Image: South Wales Fire and Rescue Service)

Firefighters from stations including Essex, Kent, Hampshire, Lancashire, Lincolnshire, Merseyside, West Midlands, Scotland, South Wales, and Mid and West Wales met in Cardiff for training.

The training took place at the Heath Hospital and the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The search and rescue teams practiced both canine and drone exercises, crucial to their operations, with eight specialised sniffer dogs and hi-tech drone equipment.

Kevin Dite, watch manager at South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, and USAR/ISAR team member, said: "Different drones are deployed for different reasons.

"The cameras are useful for open area searching, and some have thermal imaging capabilities, stability systems, and of course they can cover large areas much faster than we can.

Part of the training involved drones (Image: South Wales Fire and Rescue Service)

"It’s also about getting the dogs used to the drones; with the low-level humming in the background something that will be constant for them in their rescues."

In significant disaster scenarios, small drones enter buildings first, followed by sniffer dogs which can detect the presence of life.

The dogs are trained to alert handlers to humans by barking until rewarded with a favourite toy.

Once a person is located, the teams utilise a variety of tools to free those trapped.

This can involve securing unstable masonry, cutting debris, or using heavy lifting equipment to open exit routes.

Members of these teams have been deployed internationally, including in Malawi, Morocco, and Turkey, following national disasters.

Tristan Bowen, team leader, said: "The dogs are useful because they will do the job of 20 technicians in half the time.

The dogs work by finding human life and barking until they are rewarded by the rescuers (Image: South Wales Fire and Rescue Service)

"Part of this training involves exposing our operatives to different scenarios they may come across."

One of the participants in the training was Niamh Darcy and her dog, Vesper.

A four-year-old Belgian Malinois, Vesper is a part of Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and has been deployed to many disasters, recently the earthquakes in Turkey and Morocco.

Ms Darcy said: "Vesper can clear a building by herself and can indicate to me if there is no need for us to enter a building.

"These dogs do an awful lot of agility training; you really need a dog that’s meticulous in this kind of role.

"We can go for up to 14-hour days when we’re deployed, and she’s very adaptable in that sense."

Training exercises become critical in keeping both the human rescuers and their dogs in top form.

These exercises not only test their physical abilities but also their capacity to adapt and coexist, especially in settings characterised by the noise of drones.

The dedication and special skills of these teams are essential in aiding search and rescue efforts following disasters.