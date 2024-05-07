Oliver Hoppis, 34, was reportedly last seen on Sunday, May 5, at around 9.20pm near Cardiff Road in Newport.

Mr Hoppis was last seen wearing a light grey zip-up hoodie, dark jogging bottoms and trainers.

An updated photograph has been released showing him wearing this outfit.

Mr Hoppis reportedly has a "small suitcase" with him and has links to Cwmbran, Newport and Monmouthshire.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 or DM Gwent Police on Facebook or X, quoting 2400146118.