The full statement from the police said: "We received a report of a substance being thrown over a man near Cot Farm Circle, Newport, at around 2.40pm on Monday 6 May.

"Officers attended alongside personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"A 51-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries. He has since been discharged.

"The substance has been tested and is not harmful."

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said they were in attendance "to make the scene safe" along with members of the Hazardous Area Response Team.

A stop message was received at 6pm on Sunday, May 5.