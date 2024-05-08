A DRUG dealer is facing years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to selling cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis.
James Hallett, 33, from Blackwood admitted possession with intent to supply the class A and class B drugs as well as possession of criminal property.
The offences took place on April 7.
He also admitted driving a Range Rover Evoque without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Osborne Road, Pontypool on the same date.
Hallet has a previous conviction for drug trafficking, Newport Crown Court was told.
Judge Eugene Egan warned him: “There can be only one sentence.”
The defendant, of Fair View, is due to be sentenced on May 21.
He was remanded in custody.
