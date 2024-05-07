BREAKING: Second crash in town closes road hours after first crash

- A second crash has closed another road in Chepstow two hours after one on the A466
- Newport Road and the Wye Valley Link Road, Chepstow have been closed
- Drivers are being told to avoid the area
Live
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here