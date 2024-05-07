South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

BREAKING: Second crash in town closes road hours after first crash

Live

Second crash closes road in Chepstow in two hours

Emergency
Chepstow
By Sallie Phillips

  • A second crash has closed another road in Chepstow two hours after one on the A466
  • Newport Road and the Wye Valley Link Road, Chepstow have been closed
  • Drivers are being told to avoid the area

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos