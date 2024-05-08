Wiltshire Farm Foods, based in Monmouth, has been honoured with the King’s Awards for Enterprise in Sustainable Development 2024.

As the UK's most esteemed business accolade, this marks the fourth time the company has been bestowed with this Royal honour, previously winning the Queen's Awards for Enterprise three times.

The award recognises the company's pioneering closed-loop recycling scheme.

Customers return used food trays to delivery drivers, with the trays then being repurposed entirely into new trays - a first-of-its-kind project on such a scale.

To date, the operation has seen 25 million trays recycled, a milestone that gained significant acknowledgement from the award organisation and contributed to this notable achievement.

Monmouth regional sales and operations manager, Adam Duggan, said: "On behalf of the whole team, we are so proud to be recognised with a King’s Awards for our closed-loop recycling tray scheme.

"This is all down to the tireless work from our drivers and their relationships with our customers.

"Getting them involved in doing their bit for the environment has been a real motivator and something they really enjoy being a part of.

"It’s a brilliant example of teamwork at its best!"

The award also acknowledges the parent company, apetito's, dedication to conducting business that positively affects the environment.

With a target to be Net Zero by 2040 and firm resolve to meet short-term carbon reduction objectives, it’s clear how dedicated the company is to combatting climate change.