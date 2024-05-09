Year five pupils who attend Our Lady of the Angels Roman Catholic school in Cwmbran visited a Turkish mosque to learn about other faiths and explore the mosque and Islam.

Chris James, the teacher that supervised the visit, said: "The visit to the mosque was incredibly special and enjoyable. The pupils and I learned loads about Islam and Islamic culture.

Year 5 pupils from Our Lady's School in Cwmbran at the Turkish Mosque (Image: Welsh Sisters Circle)

Pupils writing their names in Arabic (Image: Welsh Sisters Circle)

Pupils learning about the Islamic faith (Image: Welsh Sisters Circle)

Year 5 pupils learning about Islam (Image: Welsh Sisters Circle)

"The Welsh Sisters Circle and the Imam were welcoming, friendly and incredibly kind. I'd urge every school, head and teacher to get in touch with them. You won't regret it."

Here, children were able to try on traditional Muslim clothing including hijabs (headscarf), abayas (modest ladies clothing similar to a maxi dress), topi (hats worn by men) and thobes (loose men’s clothing).

Jasmin Maruf (left) teaching children about Islam and religious practices (Image: Welsh Sisters Circle)

Pupils learning about the Islamic faith dressed in hijab and thobes (Image: Welsh Sisters Circle)

Pupils lining up to take part in various activities (Image: Welsh Sisters Circle)

Jasmin Maruf, CEO of the Welsh Sisters Circle said: "We hosted a school from Cwmbran called Our Lady of the Angels Roman Catholic primary and nursery school at the Turkish Mosque called the Newport Diyanet Education Community Centre.

"The kids got to listen to the Athan (call to prayer) take part in Salah (Islamic prayer) took part in some Dikir (Remembrance of Allah) and listened to Quran and Imam sang a Nasheed (hymn) for them."

Various dresses on a table for children to try on (Image: Welsh Sisters Circle)

Table set up by the Welsh Sisters Circle to teach pupils more about Islam (Image: Welsh Sisters Circle)

Table set up by the Welsh Sisters Circle to teach pupils more about Islam (Image: Welsh Sisters Circle)

One of the pupils, Evyn, said: "It was very interesting learning about Islam and how it has lots of similarities with Christianity. I enjoyed wearing the Islamic clothes, especially the cap."

Another pupil, Sofia, said: "It was so much fun! My favourite part was doing some Islamic songs."

Year 5 pupils from Our Lady's School in Cwmbran at the Turkish Mosque (Image: Welsh Sisters Circle)

Year 5 pupils from Our Lady's School in Cwmbran at the Turkish Mosque (Image: Welsh Sisters Circle)

Year 5 pupils from Our Lady's School in Cwmbran at the Turkish Mosque (Image: Welsh Sisters Circle)

Year 5 pupils from Our Lady's School in Cwmbran visit the Turkish Mosque (Image: Welsh Sisters Circle)

Year 5 pupils from Our Lady's School in Cwmbran visit the Turkish Mosque (Image: Welsh Sisters Circle)

Year 5 pupils from Our Lady's School in Cwmbran visit the Turkish Mosque (Image: Welsh Sisters Circle)

Prayer mats (Image: Welsh Sisters Circle)

Year 5 pupils from Our Lady's School in Cwmbran visit the Turkish Mosque (Image: Welsh Sisters Circle)

Year 5 pupils from Our Lady's School in Cwmbran visit the Turkish Mosque (Image: Welsh Sisters Circle)

Activities for the children included writing their names in Arabic. Mrs Maruf said the children "even asked if they could get their siblings names and parents names written so they could take them home and show their family."

Mrs Maruf of the Welsh Sisters Circle group added: "We spoke about Islam, what makes us a Muslim and the 5 pillars of Islam, and the commonalities in the 3 Abrahamic religions, we named the prophets and all the holy books we believe in and that we all worship Allah the one God."

Year 5 pupils from Our Lady's School in Cwmbran visit the Turkish Mosque (Image: Welsh Sisters Circle)

Year 5 pupils from Our Lady's School in Cwmbran visit the Turkish Mosque (Image: Welsh Sisters Circle)

Our Lady's Cwmbran school shared a post on social media, which said: "Year 5 had a wonderful time visiting a mosque today. We cannot thank the Imam and volunteers enough for providing such a warm welcome.

"Understanding others enables diversity to flourish within our school community.

Our Lady's Cwmbran post on social media (Image: Welsh Sisters Circle)

"'People learn from one another, just as iron sharpens iron'."