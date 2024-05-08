David Davies, MP for Monmouth, made a signature Big Mac at the McDonald's Abergavenny branch on May 3, marking the golden jubilee of the American chain in the UK.

Mr Davies was invited by McDonald's franchise owner David Balcombe of Peachkey Ltd as a celebration of the company’s landmark year.

The distinctive golden arches first appeared in the UK in Woolwich, southeast London, in 1974, and expanded into Wales for the first time a decade later.

The Abergavenny branch, an important employer in the area with 108 staff members, most of them part-time, was opened in 2016 on Iberis Road.

Mr Davies said: "2024 marks a significant milestone for McDonald’s as it celebrates 50 years of operating in the UK and it was great to join the team in Abergavenny.

"There is a fantastic community feel at the Abergavenny restaurant.

"I really enjoyed getting hands-on and meeting staff members."

The MP admitted his affinity for the fast food chain confessing: "I am a big fan of McDonald’s myself and enjoy nothing more than a Big Mac after a long canvassing session!"

He praised the company's commitment and lauded its suppliers.

"All of the beef for the iconic burgers is sourced from British and Irish farmers."