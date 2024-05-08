On Thursday 30 May, this partnership will see Waterstones Children's Laureate Joseph Coelho join authors Frank Cottrell-Boyce (patron of The Reader Organisation) and Cressida Cowell (former Children's Laureate) as they delve into the history of children's literature.

The trio, respected names in children's literature, will present a rapid-fire tour of their favourite books, spotlighting the rich history of the genre.

Acclaimed actor Freddie Fox, known for roles in The Crown and House of the Dragon, will breathe life into the works through his readings on the Global Stage.

The Queen's Reading Room, established as an Instagram book club by Her Majesty The Queen in 2021, is a charitable organisation devoted to promoting the joys of reading.

The partnership will also uncover the relationship between reading and wellbeing, a link informed by The Queen’s Reading Room’s recent neuroscientific study findings.

Reading for a mere five minutes a day could reduce stress by close to 20 per cent, foster focus and concentration by 11 per cent, and enhance problem-solving capabilities.

Tickets for the partnership event can be obtained from the festival's website.

It is just one of more than 600 events that attendees from May 23 until June 2 can enjoy.

Hay Festival Global CEO, Julie Finch, expressed her pleasure at the pairing.

"The Queen’s Reading Room is a charity that shares our mission of spreading the joy of reading globally," she said.

"It is a privilege to support their work in reaching new audiences, partnering on their first public event in Wales to showcase a thrilling line-up of writers and performers for young people."

Vicki Perrin, CEO of The Queen’s Reading Room, added: "The Queen’s Reading Room is delighted to be making our Hay Festival Hay-on-Wye debut with an enchanting conversation featuring celebrated authors Joseph Coelho, Cressida Cowell, Frank Cottrell-Boyce and actor Freddie Fox.

"As a charity, we are fascinated by the relationship between reading fiction and wellbeing and look forward to presenting this very special live edition of The Queen’s Reading Room.

"We know that this will be an unmissable event at Hay Festival Hay-on-Wye 2024."

In addition to the day's planned events, visitors can roam around and enjoy the revamped site.

The Hay Festival Hay-on-Wye 2024 has garnered support from premier sponsors including Baillie Gifford, the Welsh Government, Arts Council England and Wales, among others.