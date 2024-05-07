"His next of kin has been informed and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“Mr Michael Horton, aged 19, passed away on Tuesday, May 7.

David Maggs was serving a life sentence for the murder of his wife Linda Minahan

“Their deaths were unrelated. Family liaison officers are supporting the families.

"As with all deaths in custody these will be investigated by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.”



Maggs was jailed two years ago for stabbing his wife more than 15 times just weeks before their divorce over losing their home to her.

The retired accountant was arrested after dialling 999 to confess to killing mother-of-two Linda, 74, because he feared she was taking money from him.



The couple's divorce nisi was due to be granted but they had remained living together in their £200,000 home where Linda was murdered in 2021.



The pair were both previously divorced but had been together for 28 years when Maggs stabbed her as she lay in bed before calling the police.



Inmates at the Category B prison have been warned not to take Spice known as the "zombie drug" because it often leads takers into a paralytic state with little control of their bodily movements.



South Wales Police previously said they had received reports of six sudden deaths that have occurred at HM Prison Parc in Bridgend since February 27.



A spokeswoman said four deaths are believed to be drug-related.



Detective Steve Jones said: “At this stage we cannot confirm that the four deaths are connected to any specific drug however a fast-track process has been undertaken and identified the presence of Nitazene based substances in connection with all four deaths.

"Spice has been identified in two of the four deaths.



"Post-mortems have been completed on two of the four men and at this stage cause of death is inconclusive and we are awaiting toxicology.

"The other two men are awaiting a post-mortem.”



Two of the men who died tested positive for Spice and officials say tests show a presence of "Nitazene based substances" – dangerous synthetic opioids – were found in all four.



The Prison and Probation Ombudsman Adrian Usher said: "After initial inquiries we now believe at least four out of the six deaths are drug-related.



"These deaths likely involve spice (a psychoactive substance) mixed with another family of drugs.



"There has been a national public health warning issued about this particular drug, the name of which is yet to be determined, but we believe that at least two of the deceased at HMP Parc had taken this substance.

"It is therefore likely the deaths are all spice-related.



"We urge all prisoners who are in possession of spice to dispose of it immediately.

"This is a dangerous drug and we do not want to see any more unnecessary deaths occur.



"Friends, family, next of kin, and staff in prison – please share this message as wide and as quickly as possible."



The seventh to die was named as Wayne Hay, 47, before the latest two today.

