A Newport and Stagecoach bus were involved in a crash on Newport Queensway on Sunday April 28 at around 4:20pm.

The windscreen on the Stagecoach Bus was left in tatters with the bumper hanging off.

The crash happened on Newport Queensway (Image: Cameron Bladen)

While the back windscreen on the Newport Bus was completely smashed, it is unknown how the buses crashed, and no one was believed to have been injured.

Cameron Bladen, who witnessed the crash, said: “A Stagecoach Bus crashed into a Newport Bus on Newport Queensway.”

Stagecoach has now launched an investigation into the crash with a spokesperson telling the Argus that safety is their “top priority.”

The back windscreen on the Newport Bus was completely smashed (Image: Cameron Bladen)

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said: “We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in an incident on 28 April.

“Safety is our top priority and we are fully investigating this matter.”

Newport Bus was contacted for comment.