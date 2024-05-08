The popular open-access event, which marks a decade of community engagement in the environment through the arts, began over the Bank Holiday weekend with vibrant street parades, music, art and theatre, gracing venues along the Wye Valley.

Continuing until Sunday, May 12; the festival, held every two years since 2014, is a creative homage to the valley's landscape.

No Fit State Circus debuted its Bamboo show in the open air (Image: Wye Valley River Festival)

Its 2024 programme is inspired by "the earth beneath our feet," emphasising the importance of soil to the environment.

Notable attendees for the festival's opening included Monmouth MP David TC Davies and mayor Cllr Tom Kirton.

The festival's launch event was a Birthday on the Bridge on the evening of May 3 at Monnow Bridge in Monmouth.

Crowds celebrated the Festival's 10-year anniversary with music, dance, and a community feast.

Dozens of attendees celebrated the 10th anniversary of the festival with the Birthday on the Bridge event (Image: Wye Valley River Festival)

The following day saw hundreds basking in the sunshine at Merry Monmouth Day, highlighted by a morning of craft activities and a colourful parade led by festival music band, the Wodwose.

Festivalgoers were thrilled by the spectacular outdoor debut of Bamboo, a high-flying show by No Fit State Circus, who performed high off the ground in constructions of bamboo.

Other captivating performances included the festival theatre troupe, the Rumblers and the Composter, Puddle Ducks by Cirq Delight, Swan in Love with Gary and Pel leading a 7ft-high swan pedalo, and the overenthusiastic road safety helpers, the Lollipop Patrol.

There was also performances from 2Faced Dance, open sessions at Songs of Earth and Sky, presentations from herbalists and foragers, clay workshops and a fabric creative session.

On Sunday, there was a Dawn Chorus guided tour in the early morning as well as Redbrook Roust, with a range of music, workshops and live entertainment.

On Monday, Llandogo Village Hall hosted a 10th birthday bash with music from Nia Wyn as part of the celebrations.

Artistic director Phillippa Haynes said: "We were pleased to see so many people come out to celebrate the 10th birthday of the Wye Valley River Festival by enjoying a varied programme celebrating the landscape in creative ways.

"The feedback from audience members and the performers has been superb, so we are grateful to everyone who has played their part in making the festival so enjoyable so far.

"We still have plenty more to offer audiences, so we look forward to seeing festivalgoers come along to the final events to see up close some of the UK’s most talented creative artists, while we raise issues about the threats to our environment."

On the last weekend, a theatre show, 'Three Acres and a Cow' is scheduled for a performance which explores land rights and protest in folk song and the story of covering the Norman Conquest and Peasants’ Revolt.

The Merry Monmouth Day included a parade (Image: Wye Valley River Festival 2024)

Furthermore, 'We Weave the Woods' at The Glade, Beechenhurst, is set to provide feasts, shows, workshops and activities inspired by the woods and our connection to the earth.

A must-visit is the interactive installation, Connect/Cysylltu, created by festival veterans AndNow/ANawr.

The "Wonders of the Wye" photo competition will be held in Chepstow over the weekend for budding photographers.

As a wrap-up, an evening guided tour at RSPB Nagshead is available on Saturday.