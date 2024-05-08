SSP UK and Ireland, a major global food and beverage operator, has opened two premises, Y Castell, and Tap & Brew, in the airport’s departure lounge.

Both venues promise to cater to the needs of holidaymakers and business travellers alike.

Y Castell, with its modern, spacious, and vibrant settings, offers a menu heavily focused on traditional Welsh flavours using locally-sourced ingredients.

The restaurant, designed to reflect iconic landmarks in Cardiff and Wales, provides a unique dining experience whether you are travelling with family or for business.

Adjacent to Y Castell is Tap & Brew Craft Beer and Kitchen, offering locally sourced beverages, including beers by Tiny Rebel, alongside freshly made gourmet hot dogs.

These establishments join existing facilities such as Greggs, evidencing the strong partnership between Cardiff Wales Airport and SSP.

The openings were celebrated with classic Welsh hymns performed by Llantrisant male choir.

The ongoing transformation of the airport's facilities follows a strong start to the summer and exciting new travel offerings.

Wider destination options are now available including Spain, the Canaries, Bulgaria, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, and Turkey.

Ryanair also recently launched two new routes while PLAY airlines is set to begin flights to Iceland this autumn.

Spencer Birns, CEO of Cardiff Wales Airport said: "Thank you to our teams who having been working hard behind the scenes to improve customer experience throughout the airport.

"We look forward to our passengers enjoying the improved facilities before they head off on their travels from Cardiff Wales Airport."

Tiny Rebel products will be on sale (Image: Cardiff Airport)

Cathy Granby, business development director of SSP UK and Ireland, said: "Opening Y Castell and Tap and Brew is a significant development in our offering at Cardiff Wales Airport.

"Y Castell is the only one of its kind as part of our focus on offering local hospitality at key locations across the UK.

"Along with Tap and Brew, we now offer something for everyone and a final taste of Wales before they fly."