These four eateries have been given a 5 food hygiene rating in 2024. (Image: Food Standards Agency)

Bragu Café

Bragu Café on Lower Dock Street was awarded top marks on January 10, 2024 in their food hygiene.

The team were given a score of 'Good' across the board for their hygienic handling of food, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety.

Bragu café (Image: Bragu café)

A spokesperson for Bragu, said: "We're thrilled to be awarded 5 stars as our team work tirelessly to not only serve great food to our customers but to do it in a safe way."

Our commitment to our customers continues, to provide delicious food and drinks in a friendly and warm enviroment and to respect how we handle their dishes with the upmost care and due delligence."

Food at Bragu café (Image: Bragu café)

Address: 90 Lower Dock Street, Newport NP20 2AH

Cuisine: All day breakfast, British, café

Dine-in? Visitors can eat in or takeaway

Pepes Piri Piri Newport

Pepes Piri Piri on Commercial Street was given top marks on January 26, 2024 in their food hygiene.

The team were given a score of 'Good' for their hygienic handling of food, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, with a 'Very Good' awarded for their management of food safety.

Pepes Piri Piri store front (Image: Newsquest)

Pepes Piri Piri iconic interior (Image: Newsquest)

A spokesperson for Pepes Piri Piri Newport, said: "Firstly we would like to thank our staff and our customers who have made this possible. We will always try to serve our customers the best of food as possible."

Staff at Pepes Piri Piri in Newport (left to right): Sajid Mehmood, Yogesh Kumar, Jubia Sara, Hassan Javed, Muneeb Ahmed, Sazzad Ali, Nazam ul Hassan, Siyyam Ahmed. (Image: Pepes Piri Piri Newport)

Address: 105-106 Commercial Street, Newport NP20 1LU

Cuisine: Flame-grilled chicken, Piri Piri, Portuguese

Dine-in? Visitors can eat in or takeaway

Pasha Newport

Pasha on Constance Street was also awarded top marks on January 4, 2024 in their food hygiene.

The team were given a score of 'Good' for their hygienic handling of food and management of food safety, with a 'Very Good' awarded for the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.

Pasha's shop front (Image: Pasha Newport)

A spokesperson for Pasha Newport, said: "We are a family run business who have been in the industry for 20+ years, so establishing in Newport after a year off, we strived to ensure our standards were kept up to the highest level.

"We’re delighted to be recognised with the 5 star hygiene rating as it really does increase business potential."

Table setting at Pasha's (Image: Pasha Newport)

Address: 2 Constance Street, Newport NP19 7DB

Cuisine: Asian, Eastern European, Balti

Dine-in? Visitors can eat in or takeaway

Popadoms Newport

Popadoms Indian restaurant and takeaway has been in the business for over 15 years. They were awarded the highest rating on March 13, 2024.

The team were given a score of 'Very Good' for their hygienic handling of food, with a 'Good' awarded for the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and their management of food safety.

Table setting and interior at Popadoms Newport (Image: Popadoms Newport)

A spokesperson for Popadoms, said: "With the right team and the right training a 5 is definitely possible"

Popadoms restaurant and takeaway in Newport (Image: Popadoms Newport)

Address: 11A - 11B High Street, Newport, NP20 1FQ

Cuisine: Indian, Asian, Balti

Dine-in? Visitors can eat in or takeaway