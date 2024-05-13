STUCK for where to eat? Here are four Newport restaurants / eateries given a 5 food hygiene rating in 2024.
Bragu Café
Bragu Café on Lower Dock Street was awarded top marks on January 10, 2024 in their food hygiene.
The team were given a score of 'Good' across the board for their hygienic handling of food, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety.
A spokesperson for Bragu, said: "We're thrilled to be awarded 5 stars as our team work tirelessly to not only serve great food to our customers but to do it in a safe way."
Our commitment to our customers continues, to provide delicious food and drinks in a friendly and warm enviroment and to respect how we handle their dishes with the upmost care and due delligence."
Address: 90 Lower Dock Street, Newport NP20 2AH
Cuisine: All day breakfast, British, café
Dine-in? Visitors can eat in or takeaway
Pepes Piri Piri Newport
Pepes Piri Piri on Commercial Street was given top marks on January 26, 2024 in their food hygiene.
The team were given a score of 'Good' for their hygienic handling of food, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, with a 'Very Good' awarded for their management of food safety.
A spokesperson for Pepes Piri Piri Newport, said: "Firstly we would like to thank our staff and our customers who have made this possible. We will always try to serve our customers the best of food as possible."
Address: 105-106 Commercial Street, Newport NP20 1LU
Cuisine: Flame-grilled chicken, Piri Piri, Portuguese
Dine-in? Visitors can eat in or takeaway
Pasha Newport
Pasha on Constance Street was also awarded top marks on January 4, 2024 in their food hygiene.
The team were given a score of 'Good' for their hygienic handling of food and management of food safety, with a 'Very Good' awarded for the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.
A spokesperson for Pasha Newport, said: "We are a family run business who have been in the industry for 20+ years, so establishing in Newport after a year off, we strived to ensure our standards were kept up to the highest level.
"We’re delighted to be recognised with the 5 star hygiene rating as it really does increase business potential."
Address: 2 Constance Street, Newport NP19 7DB
Cuisine: Asian, Eastern European, Balti
Dine-in? Visitors can eat in or takeaway
Popadoms Newport
Popadoms Indian restaurant and takeaway has been in the business for over 15 years. They were awarded the highest rating on March 13, 2024.
The team were given a score of 'Very Good' for their hygienic handling of food, with a 'Good' awarded for the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and their management of food safety.
A spokesperson for Popadoms, said: "With the right team and the right training a 5 is definitely possible"
Address: 11A - 11B High Street, Newport, NP20 1FQ
Cuisine: Indian, Asian, Balti
Dine-in? Visitors can eat in or takeaway
