Shane Barnett, 49, was last seen leaving the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff on Sunday, May 7 2024.

On the anniversary of his disappearance mum Diane Bush appealed for Shane to “get in touch” adding that he is “very much loved.”

In a video appeal with South Wales Police Ms Bush said her son had “always been sad” and would tell her he “heard voices.”

A photograph of Shane in his younger days (Image: South Wales Police)

The heartbroken mum is consumed with thoughts every day wondering whether her son is alive or dead.

Appealing directly to her son, and to anyone who may have information on his whereabouts, Ms Bush said: “If he is alive he must feel like his is the most unwanted person in the world and he’s not. He’s very much wanted, he’s very much loved.

“He grew up in Bettws near Bridgend. He only ever had I could honestly say two friends. He was a loner, and these two boys were loners as well.

Shane Barnett was last seen leaving the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff on Sunday, May 7 2024 (Image: South Wales Police)

“He’s always been sad and he would tell me he heard voices. It’s horrible really not knowing where he is now.

“Just get in touch. I’ll come get you wherever you are. Just let us know you’re alive. I’m living in Bridgend. I can come anywhere to get you. Just let us know you’re alright. And if anybody knows where Shane is do the decent thing and let us know. Even if they were to turn around and say ‘I’m sorry he passed away.’ Just so we know.

“We really need him to come home. I don’t think he realises how much we love him.

“It consumes you. You walk around every day thinking is he alive, is he not alive. Is he somewhere he needs help and I’m not there to give it to him. I’m his mother and I should be there.”

Extensive efforts have been carried out to locate Shane but there have been no confirmed sightings since he was seen on Allensbank Road, close to the hospital, at around 12.30pm that day.

Shane is described as 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build with short, light grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey North Face t-shirt, a black jacket, green cargo trousers, black trainers, and a black rucksack.

He is known to live a transient lifestyle and could possibly be living in a tent. He has links to Swansea and has also previously lived in the Roath area of Cardiff.

Anyone who may have seen Shane, or who has information which will help us find him, is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence number 2300147308.