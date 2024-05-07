Carl Tucker, 52, was last seen on Monday, April 29 at 3.30pm in Bristol, where he lives in supported housing.

Mr Tucker's brother, Chris Jackson, said: "My vulnerable brother has gone missing and we believe he is around the Chepstow/Tutshill areas. Please can everyone keep an eye out for him."

Carl Tucker, 52 (Image: Chris Jackson)

Mr Tucker's brother and his family are concerned for his safety as it has been more than a week since he was spotted and reported missing on the same day. On Tuesday, April 30, he was reported missing again.

Mr Tucker's family has confirmed "He likes wild camping and has said previously he wants to walk the ‘Offas Dyke Path’ which is a public footpath running from South Wales all the way to North Wales."

Mr Jackson said: "We think he was spotted in Chepstow on the A4 Bridge yesterday evening about 9.30pm walking away from Chepstow."

Those with more information are told to get in contact with the police or Mr Jackson directly via social media.