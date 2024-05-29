Fallows Fish Bar, at 2 Fallowfield Drive has a hygiene rating of four. The Argus earlier this month wrongly reported that Fallows Fish Bar had a rating of one.

This was a mistake and we are sorry. The original article was removed as soon as the error was discovered.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

Inspections are carried out by the local authority officers, and ratings - from zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary or they may risk closure; to five, meaning standards are excellent - are updated on the FSA website. Businesses have the right to appeal against ratings.

Fallows Fish Bar was found to be "very good" on hygiene, which includes how food is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored;

The condition and cleanliness of the building and facilities, which includes the kitchens, the layout, whether there is safe lighting and appropriate ventilation, was said to be "generally satisfactory".

The management of food safety - including the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future - was also considered to be "generally satisfactory".

In fact, the Food Standards Agency had given a zero rating to a separate business listed as Fallows, with the address of 1 Fallowfield Drive. At Fallows, inspectors found improvement was necessary on hygiene, and major improvement necessary on the management of food safety and the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building.

The Fallows inspection took place on March 28, 2024.

Fallows Fish Bar, meanwhile, was last inspected on December 21, 2022.