Emergency services at scene of crash near St Joseph's hospital - road closed

Live

A4051 and A4042 Croes-y-mwyalch road closed

By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • Emergency services are dealing with a crash near Malpas
  • Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
  • Motorists are told to avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.

