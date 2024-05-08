Kamonnan Thiamphanit was found stabbed in her home at Stanhope Place, Westminster at around 8.30am on Monday, April 8.

She was known as Angel during her time in Pembrokeshire, when she was an international student at Pembrokeshire College, and was later known as Angela during her time in London.

Pembrokeshire College remembered Angel as ‘a pleasant student’ and said that staff were shocked and saddened to hear of her death.

Her host mother Chris Evans-Thomas described her as an arty girl who loved being the centre of attention- a party girl.

Angel knew a lot of people in Pembrokeshire and had kept in touch with Chris, returning to Pembrokeshire last Christmas for a party.

Chris said the news of Angel’s death had shaken her to the core.

Angel had dual Chinese-Hong Kong and Thai nationality, had been living in the UK for around nine years, having initially come over to study. She worked in property management.

Her family continues to be supported by specially trained officers.

In a short statement they said: "We are unspeakably hurt by the loss of our dearly loved one and are sincerely thankful for the relentless efforts of the British police in investigating this tragic event.

"We believe that with the commendable teamwork and dedication of the police, this case will be resolved swiftly, thereby preventing any further innocent victims."

At the opening of the inquest into Angel’s death last month, senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, told the inquest that officers have a named individual as a suspect.

She added that officers have asked the Crown Prosecution Service whether there is sufficient evidence to extradite that person from outside the UK.

Officers are not be confirming this person’s identity, or where it is thought they might be, at this time.

If you have information that could help police please call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC ref CAD 6784/7 Apr.

Information can also be given directly to police via the online portal here: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk). To remain 100 per cent anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.