Ross Edwards has been prohibited from going to Brynmawr’s Lakeside Retail Park since December 5 last year after a two-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) was imposed.

That CBO makes it an offence for him to do so.

The 30-year-old serial shoplifter broke the law when he went there on April 27 and also committed a further crime by stealing a DIY tool worth £17.99 from The Range.

James Subbiani, prosecuting, said Edwards then stole goods worth £17.97 from Farmfoods at Gwent Shopping Centre in Tredegar a few days later.

The defendant was caught with cannabis when he was arrested on May 3.

Edwards, of no fixed abode, Tredegar pleaded guilty to being in breach of a CBO, possession of a class B drug and two counts of theft.

He also admitted being in breach of a suspended prison sentence imposed on April 16 for being in breach of a CBO, common assault and theft.

Edwards was jailed for six months at Newport Magistrates’ Court.