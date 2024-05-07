Students starting university in September can ‘tap the app’ to get the National Insurance and tax information they need to complete their student finance applications.

Anyone applying for a student loan for the 2024/25 academic year is encouraged to start their application now and to get the essential details they need, including their National Insurance (NI) number.

HMRC data shows that in the 12 months to March 2024, more than 112,000 customers called the National Insurance Helpline asking for a lost or forgotten NI number of which nearly 50% were from customers aged between 16 and 20.

It also shows May was the busiest month with more than 6,400 young people calling the helpline for their NI number, coinciding with students applying for their student loans.

Suzanne Newton, HMRC's Director General for Change Delivery said: “Getting your NI number is simple with a tap of HMRC’s app and young people should take advantage of it. Download the HMRC app today straight from your phone’s app store to get all the info you need quickly and easily.”

As well as their NI number, students applying for finance will also need:

a working email address

a bank account in their own name

a valid UK passport

course details

Students can also apply for finance to help with cost of living expenses. How much they receive is dependent on household income – as well as where they live while they study.

Parents or the partner of students will also need to have their NI number to hand. Visit GOV.UK for more information.

Any details missing from an application could cause a delay and may mean a delay in receiving any loan payments in time for the start of the students’ course so it’s important to keep essential details to hand.

Bill Watkin, Chief Executive of the Sixth Form Colleges Association said: “Downloading details from the HMRC app will speed up the process of applying for a student loan. Preparing for higher education can be a time-consuming process for sixth form students so we are pleased this will help to reduce the administrative burden on young people.”