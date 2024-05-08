The show is a supernatural horror which follows Wednesday Addams - played by Jenna Ortega, based on the character from The Addams Family - a cartoon character by Charles Addams.

The show is a supernatural coming-of-age drama that follows Wednesday as she navigates mystery and murder at the private school for outcasts, Nevermore Academy.

Wednesday Season 2 is NOW IN PRODUCTION 🖤 Please give a round of double snaps to our cast — now including Christopher Lloyd, Steve Buscemi, Thandiwe Newton, Joanna Lumley, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Billie Piper! pic.twitter.com/v6nX6eLPP8 — Netflix (@netflix) May 7, 2024

Series one of the Netflix show was a huge success spending 20 weeks on the global top 10 and reaching the top 10 in 93 countries.

Billie Piper, Dame Joanna Lumley and Thandiwe Newton join Wednesday cast for series 2

Filming for season two of Wednesday has begun in Ireland.

Netflix revealed on Tuesday (May 7) that a host of new actors/actresses would be joining the cast ahead of the new season.

Piper - who hails from Swindon - will join the Wednesday cast as Capri fresh off her role as Sam McAlister in Netflix’s drama Scoop, based on the BBC Newsnight interview with the Duke of York, as a new series regular.

Here we woe again. pic.twitter.com/FPYrc5Tnaj — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) May 7, 2024

Absolutely Fabulous actress Dame Joanna will be a guest star in the upcoming season as Grandmama alongside Westworld star Newton who will feature as Dr Fairburn.

Reservoir Dogs actor Steve Buscemi, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter and Noah Taylor will also join as regular cast members.

Christopher Lloyd, who starred as Uncle Fester in The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993), will also be joining the cast as Wednesday.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Along with Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones will return as Morticia Addams, alongside Luis Guzman as her husband Gomez.

Teasing the storyline of the new season, showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar said: “We are thrilled that the entire Addams family will be enrolling in Nevermore Academy this season along with a dream cast of icons and new faces.”

Wednesday is directed and produced by Tim Burton who is known for his work on American Gothic horror, most notably Beetlejuice starring Michael Keaton and Edward Scissorhands, which starred Johnny Depp.