On Monday, May 7, a scaffolding truck was spotted on the M4 by the Gwent Police operations and support team and taken into the Coldra DVSA Enforcement yard.

The scaffolding truck was 31% over weight (Image: Gwent Police operations and support)

The police force operatives said "3.5t scaffolding trucks are completely unfit for purpose, this one being over 1,000kg overweight."

The truck was carrying a load which weighed 31% more than is allowed.

Results of how overweight the scaffolding truck was (Image: Gwent Police operations and support)

The driver was then reported for offences and the load was rectified.