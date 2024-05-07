A SCAFFOLDING truck was 'escorted' into an enforcement yard after being more than 1,000kg overweight.
On Monday, May 7, a scaffolding truck was spotted on the M4 by the Gwent Police operations and support team and taken into the Coldra DVSA Enforcement yard.
The police force operatives said "3.5t scaffolding trucks are completely unfit for purpose, this one being over 1,000kg overweight."
The truck was carrying a load which weighed 31% more than is allowed.
The driver was then reported for offences and the load was rectified.
