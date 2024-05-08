The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has said they are under 'severe pressure' due to very poorly people attending the hospitals, following the news that Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has issued a 'red alert'.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has said: "Our Emergency Department at The Grange University Hospital is extremely busy (with long waits to see a doctor) and we have very few beds available across our hospitals to accommodate patients requiring admission.

The Grange hospital

"We need to ask for your support by only attending The Grange University Hospital if it is life threatening, or you have a very serious injury."

A Gwent Health Guide has been created if you are unwell and unsure what to do.

The health board asks locals to think carefully about the services they choose if they need medical help.