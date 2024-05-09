TYLER MEGLIO, 21, of Treberth Crescent, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order and made the subject of a 12-month restraining order after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating on June 19 last year.

He must carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and pay £310 costs and a £114 surcharge.

SAMUEL ALLAWAY, 28, of Taliesin, Cwmbran was banned from driving for three years after pleading guilty to drink-driving with 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Llewelyn Road, Southville on November 16, 2023.

He must pay £200 costs, a £162 fine and a £65 surcharge.

LLEWELLYN EVANS, 19, of St Mary’s Close, Llanfair Kilgeddin, Monmouthshire was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted causing £115 worth of criminal damage to the windscreen of a Suzuki Swift car on Dukestown Road, Tredegar on November 25, 2023.

He must pay £226 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

GLENN MORGAN, 42, of Ringwood Hill, Caerleon, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst unfit to drive through drugs on St Julian’s Road on May 6 last year.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £120 fine and £85 costs.

SAM RANSOM, 33, of Station Road, Nantybwch, Tredegar was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted assaulting a police officer and resisting a constable in the execution of her duty last September.

He will have to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and pay £200 compensation, a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

DANIEL EVANS, 31, of Risca Road, Cross Keys was fined £160 after he admitted assault by beating and causing criminal damage to a window in Risca on January 20.

He has to pay £85 costs and a £64 surcharge.

ABDELMONAEM DHOUIBI, 39, of St Andrews Crescent, Abergavenny was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JUAQUIN EMMANUEL DE ASSUNCAO MORA, 32, of Commercial Street, Newport must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on September 9, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

YAVUZ OZUT, 46, of Sir Charles Crescent, Duffryn, Newport must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on October 3, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.