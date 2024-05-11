A WOMAN has been jailed after she went on a shoplifting spree.
Kimberley Davies, 34, from Tredegar stole goods worth hundreds of pounds from Poundland, Farmfoods, Home Bargains and the Gulf Service Station in her hometown.
She also made off with fragrances and No7 Serum valued at £650 from Boots in Pontypridd.
Davies’ offences in Tredegar included taking detergent, meat, tuna, shampoo, a leg of lamb and coffee.
She admitted six counts of theft committed between June 1 last year and April 21 and whilst she was the subject of a community order.
Davies, of Attlee Way, Cefn Golau was jailed for eight weeks at Newport Magistrates' Court and ordered to pay compensation.
