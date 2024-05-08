South Wales Argus
Firefighters tackling blaze as residents are warned to shut windows

Live

Firefighters tackling blaze in Barry, South Wales

Emergency
Barry
By Lauran O'Toole

  • Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze on Holton Road, Barry.
  • South Wales Fire and Rescue Service are urging people in the area to keep their windows and doors closed.
  • The fire service has called this an 'ongoing incident.'

