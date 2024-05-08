A group of travellers, in up to 16 camper vans and caravans, had stayed at the Dell car park, near Welsh Street, Chepstow from Friday, April 26 before moving on during Bank Holiday Monday (May 6).

There were complaints disabled parking bays had been obstructed and claims access to the car park was restricted.

Monmouth Conservative MP, the UK Government’s Welsh Secretary David Davies, said Monmouthshire County Council should have sought a court order to move the travellers on.

The council had said it had issued a “direction to leave notice” to the group on Wednesday, May 1, requiring the caravans and motorhomes were removed by 5pm the following day.

After the group left the car park on May 6, the council said it sent two staff to clear waste and said it had also been collecting waste daily.

A council spokesman said: “Refuse bags were provided and collected daily to limit the amount of waste.

“The council also provided two bins and recycling bags to manage waste material and ensure recycling could be segregated and the council’s grounds and cleansing team were dispatched for the removal of waste from the site.”